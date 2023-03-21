'Quantum leap in climate action' needed to slow global warming

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Your home for the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on the issues of Sustainability and Climate from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.
- More than a century of burning fossil fuels has led to global warming of 1.1C above pre-industrial levels, resulting in more frequent and more intense extreme weather events in every region of the world.
- Every increment of warming results in rapidly escalating hazards, such as more intense heatwaves, heavier rainfall, and other weather extremes.
- Almost half of the world’s population lives in regions highly vulnerable to climate change, where in the last decade, deaths from floods, droughts, and storms were 15 times higher.