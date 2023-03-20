Colleges will be asked to sign anti-racism principles

Colleges are to be asked today to sign a set of anti-racism principles that recognise racism in Irish higher education and commit to working towards a culture of race equality.

It follows research that for the first time shone a light on the problems of racial and ethnic discrimination faced by minority ethnic staff at the country's universities and colleges.

The study by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) found that more than one-third of minority ethnic third-level staff had been subjected to racial or ethnic discrimination on campus or online in the course of their work.

The report also found they were less likely to be on permanent contracts and more likely to earn less than €60,000 per year than their white colleagues.

Read More Second-generation minorities reveal the true impact of racial abuse in Ireland

Today, the HEA is to launch the Anti-Racism Principles for Irish Higher Education Institutions, which aim to “harness the power that Irish higher education institutions have as leaders of positive change in society to challenge racism and race inequality”.

According to the HEA, the principles have been developed through consultation with the higher education stakeholders and with the advice of the Athena Swan Ireland Intersectionality Working Group.

College presidents will be invited to sign and endorse these principles. According to the HEA, the signing will mean an acknowledgment that race inequality is an issue in Irish higher education and that racism, although context-specific, is a problem in Ireland.

By endorsing these principals, college presidents will also be committing to embedding a culture of race equality in their institution and strategic priorities.

The HEA plans to engage closely with higher education institutions over the coming months to progress the initiative.

“Diversity remains a key strength of our higher education system,” said Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris.

“I welcome the leadership shown by our higher education institutions in tackling racism and acting as a beacon for other sectors of society. The publication of the Anti-Racism Principles is a significant development and delivers on one of the key actions in the recently published Race Equality Implementation Plan.”

"By adopting these principles, Ireland and our higher education sector is sending out a clear message to the world that we are an inclusive society that promotes the values of equality, diversity and respect."

The HEA remains committed to advancing race equality in higher education and continues to pioneer this work, according to chief executive Alan Wall.

“The publication of Anti-Racism Principles for Irish Higher Education Institutions is another landmark moment for the sector," said Mr Wall. "The onus is now on our higher education institutions to endorse these important Principles and associated commitments."

The report published by the HEA in 2021 included a broad range of personal submissions from staff, who described their experiences of reporting abuse, stereotyping, and at times, the lack of recognition for their work.

Staff highlighted the issue of 'microaggressions', meaning brief and sometimes unintentional exchanges which disparage those from minority ethnic backgrounds.

Language was highlighted as a "huge issue", with staff complaining that despite being fluent English speakers, they face criticism and often incorrect corrections due to their accents, while others said their expertise is doubted in comparison to colleagues, both by other staff members and students, with their teachings "fact-checked".

Some members also described overt racism and discrimination, including the use of racist language, being told to "go back to" their own country and, in one instance, and a student putting swastikas on their clothing and goose-stepping through campus.