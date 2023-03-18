Four teens hospitalised following car crash in Co Kildare 

A male in his teens, is believed to have suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Sat, 18 Mar, 2023 - 14:17
Sally Gorman

Four teenagers have been hospitalised following a car crash in Co Kildare last night.

The single-car collision happened around 10pm on the Rathangan Road in Monasterevin.

A male in his teens is believed to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

A man and two women, all in their late teens, were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, and treated for injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked contact Kildare Garda Station, the Garda confidential line, or any Garda station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

