Postgraduate researchers to protest being paid '22% below minimum wage'

Postgraduate researchers are to protest outside Dáil Eireann next week to demand action on employment rights and a living wage for those working in the higher education system.

Organised by the Postgraduate Workers' Organisation of Ireland (PWO), the protest is aiming to highlight what the group sees as “no sincere intent to meaningfully change the hardships forced upon postgraduate researchers.”

The PWO believes that postgraduate researchers are being exploited to make up for the chronic underfunding of the higher education system. It is calling for all postgraduate researchers to be recognised as, and offered the rights of, employees under Irish Law.

Central to the group’s demand are three points:

A living wage of €28,000,

Improved employee rights,

Equity for all researchers, particularly non-EU researchers.

“Postgraduate researchers are being exploited to make up for chronic underfunding of the higher education system,” said Jeffrey Sardina, member of the PWO Committee.

“Paying us 22% below minimum wage, or far less, denying parental leave, sick leave, workers' benefits, and often withholding pay for teaching duties means that we are one of the largest subsidisers of the higher education system – and entirely against our will.

“Without a paradigm shift, I can say with very high confidence that Ireland’s research economy and third-level education system will collapse within the decade.”

Matt Murtagh of the PWO added: “PhD researchers are the most fundamental and yet most neglected workers in the Irish university.

We write papers, teach students, supervise labs, invigilate exams and mark assignments, all for salaries below the national minimum wage, a measure designed to keep people out of poverty.

A review of PhD supports in Ireland initiated by the Department of Further and Higher Education was originally due to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Public consultation on the review finished this week, with a report due to go to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris by the end of the month. The minister may bring forward proposals based on those recommendations before the end of June.

The review is expected to look at supports, the status of PhD researchers, visa requirements and graduate outcomes.