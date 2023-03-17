Retirement group calls for inquiry into effects of covid clampdowns on elderly

Older people are "retired not expired", a leading active retirement group has said, as it urged government to bring forward an inquiry into the treatment of the elderly during the covid pandemic.

Greta Hickey, chairwoman of Mallow Active Retirement, said the treatment of the elderly during covid has has lasting impacts on their mental health.

“There was a real clampdown on older people during the lockdown. A lot of people didn’t see family for 26 weeks, they were afraid to have visitors. They were in their own bubble.”

Even going shopping has become intimidating for some, she warned, referring to one member who used to love a day around the shops.

“Now even, she is afraid to go out shopping,” she said. “Our membership went up by a third last year, but it was really only in the later part of the year that people got comfortable going into meetings or going on days out.”

Ms Hickey, also chairwoman of Southern Region (Cork&Kerry) Active Retirement, praised Mallow Meals on Wheels for their lockdown work.

“When they knocked to leave a dinner on the doorstep, they were the only ones checking on people living on their own, them and the postman,” she said.

'Awful cases'

The impact of losing so many older people remains painful.

“There were awful cases where a family member died of covid. First of all, they couldn’t go in to see them and be with them. Then they couldn’t see them laid out either because of the fact they were double-bagging the corpses and putting them into coffins,” she said.

“There is a lot of bereavement out there that still hasn’t been dealt with.”

An inquiry should look at how patients were transferred from hospitals to nursing homes, and why more initiatives like An Post free postcards were not in place, she said.

“You can have all the Zoom calls in the world but unless you have the device to use, that is lost on them,” she said.

“Cocooning didn’t go down too well," she said. "That word was used for older people at the start, everyone else was staying in their bubble but the older people were cocooned. So even the language used was different.”

This reflects wider problems in how older people are treated, she feels: "We as an organisation are looking for a Commissioner for Older People, someone who would advocate solely for older people.”

Active Retirement Ireland chief executive Maureen Kavanagh said: “We must all learn a lesson from covid-19 and never again allow a situation where the needs, voices, and autonomy of any group of people are disregarded in the name of keeping them safe.

"What was taken from older people can never be measured and it can never be regained.”

She said that many are resilient and recovering.

“But they have not forgotten how vulnerable they were made to feel,” she said.

“For some older people, they have not been able to move on, they are now more vulnerable and frail as a result of restrictions and illness.”