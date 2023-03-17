Irish milliners forced to source materials in UK despite hefty customs charges

The Cheltenham Festival showcased some of their finest work, and weddings are also back with a bang, but Irish milliners are struggling to source materials and dealing with crippling customs charges.

Sinéad Bohan of Sinéad B Millinery has been making hats for almost 10 years, and earlier this week, Claudine Keane was spotted wearing one of her creations at the Cheltenham races.

However, despite the buzz around the return of weddings and Ladies’ Day at the popular horse racing festival, being a milliner in a post-Covid world has its setbacks.

The Leitrim designer is forced to travel to the UK for her millinery supplies.

“In Ireland, it’s just such a struggle. You ring all the shops and none of them have what you’re looking for," she said.

“I went to London about three weeks ago and it’s so much easier. You’ve such a choice, you go into one shop, and it has more fabrics available than all the shops in Ireland combined.

However, according to the mother-of-three, sourcing materials from the UK can work out “very expensive” when you have customs charges to contend with.

Just recently, Ms Bohan placed an order for sinamay, one of a milliner’s most used materials.

“I ordered a box of sinamay from the UK, but my customs on it was something like €45 on top of the delivery charge which was €20,” she said.

According to Ms Bohan, additional fees like this mean milliners are forced to “up our prices” in order to cover their losses.

Alongside having to deal with customs charges, milliners also have to contend with rising costs of materials in general.

“Feathers have nearly doubled in price and metal hairbands used to be under €2, but now they’re €2.70 — they’ve jumped up that much."

Celestine McCoy, owner of Hattitude in Kinsale, Co Cork, echoed the comments, saying she wishes she could shop local.

"Because you’re buying in the UK all the time, you’re facing sterling charges, and then you’re being hit double with the customs. It’s making things quite expensive," she said.

"Royal Mail have also been on strike twice in the last month. I ordered a roll of fabric five weeks ago and I still haven’t gotten it. It’s slowing things up big time and it puts you under a lot of pressure.

It’s a shame you can’t buy more of the raw materials for making hats in Ireland. It would be lovely to be able to shop local.

Derek Montgomery, an award-winning designer who has created thousands of headpieces for weddings and ladies’ days across the country and abroad, has moved away from the industry. This is in part due to customs charges.

During the height of the pandemic, Mr Montgomery pivoted and began to create a range of other products that were in high demand, at a time when hats were not — and Montgomery Lifestyle was born.

As well as creating face masks, snoods and aprons for his lifestyle brand, the Mullingar man has also set up his own yoga studio.

Speaking about why he decided to venture away from the world of hat-making, Mr Montgomery said: “Mothers of the brides weren’t spending the money on headpieces anymore, they were getting hairbands.

"A hairband could take you a half a day to do and you wouldn’t get half the money for it.

“And there’s no creativity in sewing beads on a headband either. For me headbands are finicky, awkward and I never liked them.

“People expect them to be very little in price because you can get them in accessory shops. They’re obviously made in bulk in China, and they’re glued on, but people expect you to do the same thing for the same money, but you just physically can’t.”

Like Ms Bohan, at the height of his millinery escapades, Mr Montgomery used to fly to the UK for supplies.

“The head of millinery in the world is London, in Luton, their football team is called ‘The Hatters’.

“I used to fly over once a month, fill a suitcase, and bring it back with me. But it’s just not feasible now to do that with customs.”