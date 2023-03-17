Almost two thirds of adults in direct provision currently working

Almost two-thirds of adults in the direct provision asylum system are currently working, new figures show.

Department of Social Protection statistics indicate that 2,239 (63%) of the 3,660 adults resident in the 38 direct provision centres are currently employed.

A further 330 adults, or just over 9%, had worked within the last six months, meaning that more than 72% of employable adults within the system have held a job since last September.

In an update for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which had queried the extent to which those living in direct provision were employed since the rules had changed, allowing asylum seekers to work, the Department of Children said that, of the 3,660 relevant people, 97%, or 3,564, of them have a personal public service number, indicating they can engage with public services or be taxed if they are in work.

For the first 18 years following the introduction of the direct provision system in 2000, asylum seekers were not allowed to work.

In 2018, people who had not had a decision regarding their application within nine months were given the right to seek employment. That timeframe was reduced to six months in 2021.

While residents in accommodation centres are entitled to free meals and a medical card, social welfare payment entitlements are just €38.80 per week for adults, and €29.80 per child.

Lucky Khambule, of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Irelands, speaks at an an anti-racism rally. Picture: Niall Carson /PA Wire

Lucky Khambule, co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi), said the new figures “diffuse the narrative that people don’t want to do anything and don’t want to work”.

“There is no argument about these figures, they are the latest, they are current, and they come from official sources who have all the details,” said Mr Khambule.

These figures show the reality. It shows that people who have the right to work are actually working. It is confirmation of the impact of the right to work.

“I didn’t know these numbers, but I knew people were working.

“It is really good to see that people are moving away from the idea of direct provision and towards independent living.”

'Focus on the evidence'

PAC deputy chairwoman Catherine Murphy said the new figures show that working is “what people looking for a better life clearly want”.

“It’s a strange argument to make that asylum seekers don’t want to work,” she said. “These are people seeking refuge because they’re at risk in the country they’re coming from. And we’re short of expertise in this country — in that cohort you have people with very high skill levels who can definitely add to our economy.”

Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy: 'We’ve people with strong qualifications coming from war-torn countries'. Picture: Damien Storan.

Asked if she thought the narrative that asylum seekers do not want to work is one that is accepted amongst the population, she said that, in her opinion, “the vast majority of people don’t know”.

“That’s why it’s very useful to see this information,” she said. “The important thing is to focus on the evidence.

"We’ve people with strong qualifications coming from war-torn countries, and we have shortages in our own workforce, in retail and construction and care.

“It’s not surprising that these people would want to take up those roles.”