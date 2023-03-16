Here's what the weather will be like over St Patrick's weekend

St Patrick's Day parade-goers are advised to wrap up and bring waterproof clothing, with "widespread showers" expected when the festivities kick off on Friday.
Met Éireann has warned of "heavy and prolonged" showers, with a "chance of thunderstorms", with daytime temperatures of 11C to 14C, followed by moderate winds which will decrease as the evening progresses.
Friday night will bring largely cloudy conditions, with some scattered showers persisting.
"Mist and fog patches will form in light breezes," the forecaster said.
Nighttime temperatures will remain mild, with lows of 5C to 8C expected.
Saturday morning will give rise to wet conditions, with "widespread outbreaks of rain" throughout the morning.
With conditions set to clear over the course of the afternoon, showers are expected to persist in parts of Ulster.
Mercury highs of between 8C to 10C are anticipated throughout the day.
Nighttime conditions are expected to be mainly dry, with those in Ulster warned of "showery conditions".
Lowest temperatures of between 2C and 6C degrees are predicted, combined with "moderate to fresh westerly winds".
On Sunday, wet conditions will reach the South-West, with "outbreaks of rain developing".
Daytime temperatures will remain consistent with predictions of 9C to 12C expected during the day.
"Overnight, the rain will turn heavy at times," Met Éireann has warned.
Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain mild, with lows of 6C to 10C predicted.