Tánaiste announces €500k support for Gaelic Park in the Bronx

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has announced strengthened Government support for the GAA community in New York.

Mr Martin announced a grant of €500,000 towards the redevelopment of Gaelic Park at a meeting in New York on Wednesday.

Gaelic Park is the iconic home of GAA and the epicentre of Irish culture and heritage in New York City since it was built in 1926.

There are currently 50 clubs in existence in New York with around 350-400 players from children to adult senior level using the facility each week.

The facility is undergoing a $6.2m redevelopment which will include a fully furbished function room, catering facilities, a medical office, two development offices, and downstairs changing rooms.

The project has already received $2m from Croke Park and it is hoped that the grant announced by Mr Martin will enable the project to meet the planned completion date of March 2024.

Speaking following a meeting with representatives of the GAA in New York, Mr Martin emphasised the importance of the GAA presence overseas.

"As Irish communities across the United States evolve, the GAA has an important part to play in keeping Irish people in the US connected to home," he said.

The association also helps us to connect new generations of Irish-Americans to their Irish culture and heritage, as well as those from other backgrounds who have an affinity for Ireland.

"The global GAA network is unique and it is something the Government is proud to be associated with."

GAA president Larry McCarthy welcomed the grant and spoke of the generations of Irish people who make the "weekly pilgrimages" to 'The Park' which enables them to maintain a link with home and meet new people.

"As a member of the diaspora, I can speak with confidence when I say that the GAA clubs that make up World GAA are mirror images of the clubs who cater for communities throughout the island of Ireland, and aside from the promotion of our national games, these clubs are an invaluable support structure for the diaspora and allow thousands of people make a home from home as they live, work, and study abroad," said Mr McCarthy.

In July, the GAA will welcome 1,500 players from 100 teams around the world back to Ireland for the GAA World Games which takes place in Owenbeg in Derry.