Tenth arrest made in John Caldwell shooting investigation

Tenth arrest made in John Caldwell shooting investigation

Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men. Picture date: Thursday February 23, 2023.

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 20:32
Rebecca Black, PA

A tenth arrest has been made by police investigating the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell in Northern Ireland last month.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in the Belfast area under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Musgrave serious crime suite in the city for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot a number of times at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, after coaching a youth football team.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police have launched an attempted murder investigation.

They have described the dissident republican group the New IRA as their main line of inquiry.

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder. All eight were released following questioning.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility by the New IRA around the shooting. He was also released after questioning.

Read More

Reward for information on shooting of John Caldwell increased to £150,000

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Builders warn it may take decades to fix Ireland's housing supply
Brexit DUP leader says Windsor Framework does not address ‘fundamental problems’
Irish woman's rare migraine leaves her with the symptoms of stroke  Irish woman's rare migraine leaves her with the symptoms of stroke 
Virus Outbreak Belgium EU

EU to propose new pharmaceutical laws to address medicines shortages

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd