New Zealand transfers two patrol ships to Ireland at cost of €26m

Two patrol ships are being transferred to Ireland by the New Zealand government on Tuesday at a cost of €26m and are expected to enter service early next year.

This follows a year-long regeneration project with the inshore patrol ships modified by the New Zealand Defence Forces and partners. This was overseen by the Irish Naval Service and Department of Defence.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue represented Ireland at a ceremonial handover event in Auckland.

“I am aware of the considerable work that has been carried out here in New Zealand to restore the vessels to class and to fit specific equipment required by the Irish Naval Service,” he said.

The ships were purchased last year, and he thanked everyone involved.

They are capable of speeds up to 25 knots (46km/h) and will operate on the Irish Sea on the east and south-east coast.

A large heavy-lift cargo ship is due to arrive at Auckland to transport the ships back to the Naval Service base at Haulbowline with a minimum transit time of a month.

The vessels will then undergo a programme of works to fit additional Naval Service equipment, followed by training for the crew.

Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin said: “The evolving nature of security at sea has brought to light the need for these vessels to safeguard Irish waters and enhance our maritime security activities.

“These acquisitions are part of the strategic measures being implemented by the Irish Government to increase the capabilities of the Naval Service in Ireland and I look forward to welcoming the IPVs to Cork in the coming months.”

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone said the move will augment fleet strength, introduce certain new electronic warfare and intelligence-gathering capabilities, and enhance the patrol profile of the Naval Service on the east coast.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said: "The acquisition of the IPVs will allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise and tackle the dynamic and ever-changing maritime environment that we operate in 365 days a year.”

However, a former second-in-command of the Naval Service in Ireland has previously questioned the purchase, writing in Signal and as reported in the Irish Examiner. Retired Captain David Barry said while any new ships are welcome, replacing current ships with others that can only deploy in more limited areas for more limited times and only if the weather is reasonable "is accepting a significant reduction in capability”.