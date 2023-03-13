DSPCA receives record 848 applications to surrender pets

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) said it is struggling to cope with the huge upsurge in unwanted, unclaimed, and surrendered animals.

A record number of people are contacting the charity to surrender their pets, with 848 currently on a waiting list.

The animal charity — which focuses on rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming sick, injured, and cruelly treated animals — is urging the public to reconsider abandoning or surrendering their pet.

DSCA corporate relations manager Suzanne McGovern said it is understandable that people find themselves in hard times, especially given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, but giving up their pet should be a last resort.

"You owe it to your pets to do everything in your power to keep them with you. We are here to help and can advise on the best solution so reach out and get in touch," she said.

"It’s hard for us to describe how traumatic it can be for an animal that has just been surrendered by their owner or unclaimed.

"We hear their crying and it’s terribly upsetting to see them so scared, confused, and wondering if their owner will ever come back for them."

Those who take in a pet must be willing to invest the time needed to properly train them and socialise them with other animals, people, and places.

Aside from financial burden, another reason some owners are opting to give up their pets is not being willing to deal with unwanted behaviours caused by lack of training and socialisation, said Ms Mc.

Some are choosing to surrender their pet after ignoring illnesses and medical issues rather than pay for treatment.

When you add the issue of overbreeding and the demand for pets subsiding post-covid, it is no wonder animal rescue charities are under immense pressure.

“Our intake of animals has never been so high. For the most part, it’s dogs cats, and rabbits. Our kennels are now full and we have had to build extra space for the growing amount of rabbits and small animals," said Ms McGovern.