Two people dead after overnight crashes in Louth and Limerick

Two people have been killed after overnight crashes in Louth and Limerick.

A woman in her 20s died and three other people were injured after a car crashed in Kilduff, near Pallasgreen in Limerick shortly after 3.30am this morning.

The driver of the car received fatal injuries.

A male passenger in his 30s is currently being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick. A little girl and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will take place later today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Separately, a man in his 30s died after the car he was driving crashed in Carlingford.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the R176 where the single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 2.30am.

The driver later died from his injuries.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The road remains closed this morning with diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will be made by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators."

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incidents or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) to contact them.

38 people have now lost their lives on Irish roads in 2022, 6 more than over the same period in 2022.