4,700 notices of termination issued to tenants in months leading up to eviction ban

Landlords had issued over 4,700 notices of termination to tenants in the months leading up to the eviction ban being announced, new figures show.

Figures released on Friday by the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) for the third quarter of 2022, show that 4,741 notices were issued in the three-month period.

The figures show that 2,845 of those were because of a decision by the landlord to sell the property. A further 794 cases were where a landlord intended to move a family member into the home and 738 were because of a breach of tenant obligations.

Another 136 cases were terminated before a Part 4 tenancy, one of indefinite duration, began. Eighty-five homes were being renovated and 44 were no longer fit for habitation, 25 landlords were changing the use of the building and 74 did not give a reason.

Of those, 1,839 or 38%, were served in Dublin, with 500 in Cork.

The RTB's information sheet on the notices says: "It is important to note, the number of Notices of Termination (NoT) received should not be interpreted as directly correlating to one landlord/tenant/tenancy. For example, one NoT could be received which relates to multiple tenants in one tenancy or separate NoTs could be received for each tenant in a tenancy.

"The RTB cannot provide legal advice to say if a Notice of Termination is valid or invalid. If a tenant feels the Notice of Termination is invalid and/or that the landlord has breached their obligations, they can take a Dispute case with the RTB. An independent mediator/adjudicator can assess the validity of a Notice of Termination during Dispute Resolution proceedings."

Speaking on Tuesday as the ban on evictions was announced to be ending, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said his Department had estimated 2,700 notices were paused by the moratorium, but stressed not every notice leads to an eviction.