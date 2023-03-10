Ukrainian to be made a Leaving Cert exam subject in two years

The State Examinations Commission (SEC) is aiming to introduce Ukrainian as an exam subject in June 2025 for students moving into Senior Cycle from September.

The exams body is currently developing Ukrainian as a non-curricular language, which are languages not normally part of the school curriculum that students may opt to take when they meet certain criteria. Current non-curricular languages include Polish, Romanian, Lithuanian and Mandarin Chinese.

Since war broke out in Ukraine more than a year ago, almost 15,000 Ukrainian students have enrolled in schools here. Almost 5,300 students have enrolled in post-primary schools.

The Department of Education is anticipating significant challenges in ensuring sufficient school places are available for 2023, particularly at post-primary level.

This is driven by continued arrivals, the relocation of existing students around the country, and more than 1,000 Ukrainian students in sixth class who will require post-primary school places in September.

In response to a recent parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Michael Creed, Education Minister Norma Foley said meeting the educational needs of young people from Ukraine is a priority for the Government.

“Regional Education and Language Teams (REALTs) have been established to support the needs of Ukrainian children arriving in Ireland.”

“These Education and Language Teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards (ETBs) and are staffed by existing regionally-based education support personnel working closely together to ensure good co-ordination and alignment of supports for Ukrainian children.”

The SEC has responsibility for the operation, delivery and development of the State examination, she added.

"Ukrainian as a non-curricular language is being developed by the SEC, with the aim that the first examination will be available for students sitting the Leaving Certificate in June 2025."

The exam model for non-curricular languages is based on the First Foreign Language final written exam of the European Baccalaureate and is offered at Higher Level only.