Teen feared film about her life would spark racist backlash

The president of the Irish Second-Level Students' Union said she feared a backlash after the airing of a film which highlights some of the racism she has experienced.

Caitlin Faye Maniti, from Donegal, was born in the Philippines and moved to Ireland with her parents when she was four years old. The 19-year-old was elected as head of the secondary school body — which is a union led by students — last year and she took office in July.

A powerful five-minute film released this week charts Caitlin’s journey to become ISSU president and how she overcame her fears of isolation and racism to win her seat. Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Caitlin said she felt “very vulnerable” when the film opened at the Conference Centre on International Women’s Day.

The teenager was speaking in the wake of a series of anti-asylum seeker protests that have taken part in several parts of the country in recent months as more than 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers have fled to Ireland.

She told the Irish Examiner: “I was scared when I first saw the film, for the first time, it was showing vulnerability. That is a another side of me that people don’t know much about.

I remember I started crying. It shows the power of picture and the importance of shooting it in black and white so you can’t see colour, when I am a woman of colour.

"I also chose to take part in this film in a personal capacity, I didn't do it in my role as president, but it reflects my journey into the position. I am still very overwhelmed by the messages I’ve received about it.

"It was shown on International Women’s Day and if there is anything I can help with to get you into leadership, I will be happy to share my experience for the benefit of other people.

Caitlin Faye Maniti: “There were not many people from the Philippines in Letterkenny so there wasn’t a lot of people who would understand my culture." Picture courtesy of GEN E/Spunout.ie

“There are anti-refugee protests and this film showcases racism and there is a lot of backlash right now, so I was nervous of how people would react to it.”.

Recent garda figures show 115 anti-asylum seeker protests have taken place in different parts of the country since January — with the majority happening in Dublin. Caitlin said she knows how it feels to be on the receiving end of racism in recent years.

Caitlin Faye Maniti from Donegal, was born in the Philippines and moved to Ireland with her parents when she was four years old. Picture courtesy of GEN E/Spunout.ie

“There were not many people from the Philippines in Letterkenny so there wasn’t a lot of people who would understand my culture. That part was challenging but I love Letterkenny. My dad came here to work and I remember feeling so cold when we got here, I just wanted to go home,” Caitlin said.

There are some deeply moving stories in Caitlin’s film, which was shot as part of Spunout’s Generation Equal series, and filmed by Fuel Productions.

She tells of how making friends was hard. At the age of six, all her classmates received an invite for a birthday party except her. In the film she said: “My dad told me its ok to feel down.”.

“I couldn’t defend something I couldn’t change, I was being discriminated over something that was natural for me, that’s why it took some pride off my heritage. I was scared to use my voice to defend myself.”