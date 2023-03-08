Child killed in crash in Co Down village

Child killed in crash in Co Down village

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 21:04
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A child has died in a crash in a Co Down village.

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood said that she was “absolutely devastated” for the family involved in the “awful incident”.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a report of an incident on the Meeting Street Area in Moira at around 1.30pm.

Two ambulances, two officers and the NIAS Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the scene.

One person was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Moira’s main street and the off-slip from the M1 to the village had been closed following the collision, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

“I am absolutely devastated for the family that have lost a special little child in an absolutely awful incident in Moira this afternoon,” Ms Eastwood said on Twitter.

“My heart is just broken for them and I know we will all hold the family in prayer over the next while, God bless them all. Just devastating.”

