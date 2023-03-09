Just 15 naval recruits complete training amid staffing crisis

Just 15 naval recruits completed their training last year at a time when the navy is battling a severe staffing crisis.

Navy numbers have fallen drastically with hundreds of experienced personnel forced to retire after reaching the mandatory 50-year age limit. Others have left for better pay and conditions in the private sector.

A total of 21 naval recruits signed up for training last year, but six dropped out before completion.

Traditionally, the navy saw 40-strong recruit classes, with three classes per year. This yielded an additional 120 personnel annually, offsetting the numbers leaving.

In contrast, the latest recruit class to qualify, which passed out at Haulbowline naval base on Friday, contained just 11 personnel.

PDForra, which represents the military’s enlisted personnel, and Raco, which represents officers, have consistently warned that the Defence Forces cannot rely solely on trying to recruit its way out of the personnel crisis.

'On brink of collapse'

They insist that without significant retention measures, the country’s military is almost on the brink of collapse, with the navy at greatest risk.

The navy has sent its personnel into schools as part of a medium- to long-term strategy to attract young people into the force.

Defence Minister Micheál Martin has said the Department of Defence and senior military management are examining ways to get more young people interested in joining the military.

However, he acknowledged there are no quick fixes to the navy’s problems, in particular.

The navy is meant to have a minimum of 1,094 personnel, but the latest figures show this has fallen to 770.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that the ‘effective strength’ is more likely to be fewer than 750 personnel. The ‘on paper’ 770 figure includes untrained recruits, those on long-term sick leave who are not available for duty, personnel on courses, and others on leave awaiting their official discharge from the service.

PDForra president Mark Keane described the recruitment figures as “startling”.

“We’re losing highly skilled people at a rate of knots and we’re suffering this because multinational companies are offering them attractive packages,” said Mr Keane.

“We need to explore every option to steady the ship and we need to do it now.”