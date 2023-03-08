Motorcyclist, 20s, killed in collision with car in Co Louth

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 17:44
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been killed in a crash in Co Louth.

Gardaí attended the scene of the collision involving a car and a motorbike which occurred on the R168 at Collon at around 12.45pm on Wednesday.

The rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda as a precaution.

Local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling on the R168 between 12.30pm and 1pm are asked to contact gardaí.

LouthPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)</p>

