Man who died after attack in south Belfast was serving police officer

Police have appealed for witnesses (PA)

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 15:27
Rebecca Black, PA

A man who died after being attacked in south Belfast was a serving police officer.

Colin Prime, 41, was attacked at a car park in the early hours of Sunday. He died in hospital on Tuesday.

Three men who were arrested in connection with the incident remain on police bail.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have said they do not believe Mr Prime’s occupation had any bearing on the attack.

Colin Prime (PSNI/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched and Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“My thoughts and deepest sympathies are first and foremost with Colin’s family, who have been left bereft,” she said.

“Friends and colleagues are deeply saddened by Colin’s death.

“The assault occurred between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday January 29 when Colin was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises.

“It has been reported that three men approached Colin and his friend before an altercation occurred which spilled out on to the Malone Road, at the junction of Eglantine Avenue.

“I can confirm that Colin’s occupation as a police officer had no bearing on the attack.”

Ms Griffin added: “We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1297 of 16/02/23.”

