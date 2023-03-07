Defence Forces to withdraw 130 soldiers from UN peacekeeping mission in Syria

The Defence Forces is to withdraw 130 Irish soldiers from a UN peacekeeping mission in Syria.

Defence Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday informed the Government of his decision to withdraw the troop contribution to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) on the Golan Heights.

The date of the troops' withdrawal will now be discussed with the UN Department of Peace Operations.

The decision was reached following an assessment of the sustainability of the Defence Forces’ overseas commitments.

The decision will ensure that the Defence Forces has the capacity to fulfil its commitment to the EU Battlegroup 2024/2025 as well as allowing the force to undertake a process of consolidation with regard to its overseas commitments and to prepare for future peacekeeping missions.

Undof was established on May 31, 1974, by the UN Security Council, following the agreed disengagement of the Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights in May 1974.

Ireland commenced participation in Undof in June 2013.

'Under regular review'

Speaking after Tuesday's Government meeting, Mr Martin said: “Our peacekeeping commitments and overseas commitments are a priority for the Defence Forces and for Government. The Defence Forces keep the sustainability of these overseas commitments under regular review.

"At the time the Government approved our participation in the EU Battlegroup 2024/2025, I indicated that this decision would require a reassessment of the Defence Forces’ current overseas commitments and the likely withdrawal of personnel and equipment from an existing overseas mission.

"That assessment has now been completed, and the military advice provided to me was that the Defence Forces should reduce our commitments with Undof in preparation for our participation in the EU Battlegroup.”

He also confirmed that the Defence Forces will engage with the UN with a view to maintaining some or all of the staff posts currently occupied by Defence Forces personnel in Undof Headquarters and will explore the possibility of providing a modest increase in our troop contribution to Unifil.