Abuse survivors urged to take part in scoping inquiry 

Survivors of sexual abuse are encouraged to take part in a scoping inquiry that will influence the Government’s response to abuse in schools run by religious orders.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced the details of the inquiry on Tuesday, which will be led by senior counsel Mary O’Toole.

The inquiry comes off the back of abuse allegations in schools run by the Spiritan Order, which first came to light in the wake of an RTÉ documentary citing the abuse of pupils at Blackrock College in the 1970s and 1980s. The inquiry is expected to run for eight months and a report and recommendations will then be submitted to the minister.

It is “almost impossible” to give a figure on how many people are survivors of historical sex abuse, Ms O’Toole said.

From meeting with survivors, it has been clear to her that they want to be part of the structure of the determination that will be made by Government in terms of the next stage, she added.

One in Four, a charity working with victims of childhood sexual abuse, welcomed the scoping exercise.

“In particular we’re very pleased that there is such a focus on engaging with survivors to get their views on what should happen next,” said chief executive Maeve Lewis.

“The minister is putting in place quite an extensive process so that people who have been affected will be able to engage in a variety of different ways.”

One in Four will be available to support people to attend meetings or groups and to give them any information. Ms Lewis encouraged survivors to take part.

“This is really an opportunity for people to have an influence on whatever form the inquiry will take.

“We’ve heard so many very distressing stories since this story broke back in November so it’s really important those voices are heard.

“It’s really important that they would have support while they do that because undoubtedly it could re-trigger people's memories and experiences.”

Director of the Child Law Clinic at University College Cork (UCC) Professor Conor O'Mahony said both the scoping inquiry and the commitment to operate in a survivor-led and trauma-informed way are welcome.

"It is vital that any inquiry avoids the mistakes of past processes that have marginalised and re-traumatised survivors."

The fact that this is designed as a scoping exercise is also significant, he added. "Should this process identify a need for a fuller inquiry, the Government must follow through on that."

Survivors who wish to register their interest in participating in the process can do so by emailing survivorengagement@esi.gov.ie by April 17, 2023.

They will be asked to provide their name, their contact details, and whether they would like to complete a questionnaire on what they would like to see as part of the Government’s response. No one will be asked to provide an account of their experiences at this time.