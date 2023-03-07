Scoping inquiry into alleged historical abuse in schools run by religious orders announced

Survivors of sexual abuse are being asked to give their input on what they would like to see as part of the Government’s response to alleged abuse in schools run by religious orders.

Education Minister Norma Foley has today announced details of the establishment of a major scoping inquiry, to be led by Senior Council Mary O’Toole.

It follows allegations of abuse in schools run by the Spirtian Order that came to light in the wake of an RTÉ documentary citing the abuse of pupils at Blackrock College in the 1970s and 1980s.

The inquiry will be informed by reports and inputs from experts across a range of areas, including child protection and restorative justice.

The inquiry will also seek survivor engagement and include an analysis of previous inquiries including the Ferns Report, the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse, and the Dublin Archdiocese Commission of Investigation.

At the end of the process, Mary O’Toole SC will submit a report, including recommendations for the next steps, to Ms Foley.

Survivors of historical sexual abuse who wish to register their interest in participating in the survivor engagement process can do so by emailing survivorengagement@esi.gov.ie by April 17, 2023.

They will be asked to provide the following details:

name

contact details

preferred method of contact

whether they would like to complete a questionnaire on what they would like to see as part of the Government’s response.

No one will be asked to provide an account of their experiences at this time.

Ms Foley said: “It is vitally important that survivors of historical child sexual abuse have the opportunity to be heard in full, and with appropriate respect and sensitivity.

“I have said that survivors need to know that there will be a serious response from Government. Today, with the support of Government, I am announcing the first stage of this response.

"In preparing for the establishment of this scoping inquiry, I have met with a number of survivors and wider representative survivor support, as well as child protection and other experts.

“I would like to thank Mary O’Toole for agreeing to oversee this scoping inquiry, to give full consideration to the views of survivors and experts, and to provide me with recommendations as to the next steps required.”