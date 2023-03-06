Report highlights barriers to lifelong learning for vulnerable and marginalised groups

The chance to upskill or engage in learning throughout adult life may be “out of reach” for marginalised and vulnerable groups such as lone parents and people with disabilities, a new report has found.

The Lifelong Learning project, published by Aontas, identified a number of barriers preventing people from engaging in further learning in adulthood such as the financial cost, access to childcare, trauma, self-esteem and confidence.

Drawing on the experience of 1,100 adult learners, the report highlights people who have had to drop out of courses or who wanted to do courses but can’t or feel they don’t have access.

The absence of childcare came up among several groups, including lone parents, as a key barrier to accessing adult education and whether someone stayed on a course.

The report said that the comparatively higher level of deprivation experienced by lone parents, as well as the disproportionate number of women making up this group, “places them at greater risk of educational disadvantage”.

One said:

And I’ve thought many times about doing courses but do you know what, like most of the free stuff or the cheaper courses, they are usually evening courses. They are very, very bad timing.

“When you have to put your kid to bed, when you have to have dinner… It can be hard to find someone to mind him at that time. A lot of times that has stopped me to do something.”

The Covid-19 pandemic, meanwhile, had a significant impact on people with physical and/or intellectual disabilities, Aontas said. They experienced a lack of hybrid learning options, unsuitable home learning environments and high volumes of coursework, as well as negative perceptions attached to them.

“I couldn’t write, I couldn’t spell, and I was deaf – two hearing aids – so I thought I was too stupid to get a course. I would love to be educated,” one participant said.

One group of migrant women living in Direct Provision participated in the survey, and highlighted issues such as a lack of English classes, not enough childcare support and higher fees for international students.

Furthermore, they spoke of problems around the recognition of qualifications attained in other countries.

“It wasn't just that the degree wasn't recognised, your work experience was not even recognised,” one said. “So, it's as if you're starting from rock bottom, and then you feel like there is no opportunity to say that you can use your existing skills or knowledge.”

Issues facing people who’d spent time in prison were also highlighted. Participants spoke of the experience of stigma and discrimination, as well as a lack of motivation and confidence to get involved in education.

“There’s nothing in [prison] that would make you say, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to class’,” a participant said.

Recommendations

The report makes several recommendations to improve the experience and opportunities for people in these marginalised groups, with wrap-around supports needed in a number of areas.

Aontas chief executive Dearbháil Lawless said: “The research we’ve shared today demonstrates the multi-layered and intersectional barriers which cause that underrepresentation and the crucial role that community education plays in providing a holistic, wrap-around support to learners.

“There can be no one-size-fits-all solution.”