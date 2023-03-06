New State agency to oversee response to domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence

It is hoped that a new agency to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence will be responsible for a “dramatic increase” in refuge spaces.

The dedicated State agency, which is due to be operational from January 1 next year, is to be established under new legislation. It will oversee and support an increase in refuge accommodation, the Department of Justice said.

Last year, nine counties still had no refuges, and existing services were often so oversubscribed that they had no space for families trying to escape violence, coercion, and abuse at home.

The Government has committed to doubling the number of refuge places as well as increasing the number of safe homes and other accommodation.

It is understood that the new agency will be responsible for ensuring Ireland meets its targets and builds more refuges. To do that, it will help service providers and others to increase refuge accommodation, outlining standards and providing support.

The core functions of the agency will include planning, commissioning, and funding domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence (DSGBV) services.

It will oversee and support the provision of refuge accommodation for victims; set standards for services and refuges; and monitor adherence.

It will also be responsible for disseminating information on DSGBV, as well as leading and supporting awareness campaigns.

The agency will also be mandated to conduct, commission, and support DSGBV research, as well as assisting the minister for justice to develop future DSGBV strategies.

“This new agency will be tasked with ensuring the delivery of services to victims of domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence," said Justice Minister Simon Harris.

It will bring the dedicated and expert focus that is needed to tackle this serious and complex societal issue.

"The agency will be up and running by next January. Publishing the General Scheme [of the bill] is a significant milestone on that path, and I wish to thank colleagues and the sector for their support for this important work.

"This sends a clear message from Government that domestic and gender-based violence will never be tolerated. I want to thank my colleague Minister [Helen] McEntee for leading on this as part of the Zero Tolerance strategy.”

Zero Tolerance

The new legislation follows the Government’s decision last June that an agency should be established under the remit of the Department of Justice to deliver on commitments under Zero Tolerance, the third national strategy on domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

One of its key responsibilities will be overseeing and supporting the provision of refuge accommodation for victims to help deliver on the Government’s commitment to double the number of refuge places and increase the number of safe homes and other accommodation over the duration of the Zero Tolerance plan.

However, the establishment of the agency will also ensure that there is a permanent structure to help deliver further refuge accommodation over the long term.