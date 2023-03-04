FAI seeks further €2.5m bailout from the Government

The Football Association of Ireland sought a further bailout from the Government to the tune of at least €2.5m as it still faced "legacy issues” and feared 2023 was “looking challenging financially”.

The Irish Examiner has learned the FAI asked the Government to waive a repayable grant for the Aviva licence fee worth €2.5m for 2023. It is unclear if other concessions were also sought.

The Department of Sport said it is currently considering the proposal and no additional funding has yet been granted to the FAI.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act show that FAI chair Roy Barrett set out to then-minister for sport Jack Chambers and department officials “the current financial position of the FAI, and indicated the need for support from the department”.

The meeting on November 18 focused on the FAI’s progress on a 2020 Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the Government and the football body on reforms the latter would implement in return for significant funding support.

The FAI was in dire financial straits prior to the funding bailout. Under the MoU, it had its Sport Ireland funding restored. It also had the suspension of drawdown of funds from other programmes lifted, as well as being given a repayable grant of €7.63m towards the licence fee for the Aviva Stadium for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

At the meeting involving Mr Chambers, department officials, Mr Barrett and FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill in November, Mr Hill provided an update on progress being made by the FAI under its obligations in the MoU.

He said the structure of the organisation had “fundamentally changed”, and it was making “good progress in relation to getting a senior men’s sponsor”.

“[Jonathan Hill] noted that there were legacy issues in relation to stadium finances, and that 2023 was looking challenging financially," minutes of the meeting state. “[Roy Barrett] spoke to the repayable grant in relation to the Aviva Stadium licence fee."

The exact details were redacted but it is understood it involved waiving the €2.5m repayable grant for the licence fee, which goes towards the maintenance of the ground.

In response, a senior department official outlined that “whatever anyone may have understood or anticipated at the time of the agreement regarding the repayment of the repayable grant, the paperwork on the matter is clear”.

In an interview with a Sunday newspaper last month, Mr Barrett said although the FAI was financially in a position to make those payments in future, it would take away its ability to provide those funds back into the community.

A Department of Sport spokesperson said: “The FAI has written to the department regarding aspects of the MoU and these are currently under consideration. No additional funding has been allocated under the MOU since the meeting in November.”

A spokesperson for the FAI said that “as regularly happens”, the FAI met with the minister, and discussions remain ongoing.