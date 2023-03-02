Victim's mother 'traumatised' by decision to allow transfer of Kevin Sheehy killer to UK jail

The Minister for Justice Simon Harris has granted an application by convicted killer Logan Jackson to move from Limerick Prison to a British jail near his family’s home.

The decision was confirmed despite the victim’s mother, Tracey Tully, pleading to keep Jackson in an Irish jail for the remainder of his sentence.

Ms Tully, the mother of champion Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy, who was targeted by Jackson in an unprovoked killing, said she was “sick to my stomach” at the decision to grant the transfer.

Solicitors for Ms Tully and Mr Jackson were informed in an email sent from the office of the Chief State Solicitor that the transfer request had been granted, which the killer brought under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Sheehy, a five-times national boxing champion, and who was earmarked as a future Olympian, died after he was repeatedly run over by Jackson who was driving a 4x4 vehicle at Hyde Road, Limerick, on July 1, 2019.

The Minister for Justice granted an application by Logan Jackson to move from Limerick Prison to a UK jail. Picture: Paul Beard/Coventry Observer

Jackson, of Longford Rd, Coventry, was sentenced to life in December 2021, but quickly applied for a transfer to his native England.

Last year, Ms Tully brought a High Court challenge against the decision by the minister for justice to approve a transfer, on grounds that it amounted to a breach of her human rights under the 2017 Victims of Crime Act, and that the transfer was made outside of ministerial powers under the 2019 Parole Act.

The proceedings were resolved last November when the minister agreed to review the decision.

Reacting to the sanctioning of the transfer last night, Ms Tully said: “This is like the day my son was murdered all over again. I feel sick, and I’m disgusted at the way the criminal justice system has treated me and my family.”

She said she would “continue to investigate” all legal avenues to prevent Jackson’s prison transfer.

Two other men are wanted by gardaí in connection with the murder.

A spokesman for Minister Simon Harris said the Minister sympathised with the family of Kevin Sheehy and offered his condolences, but added: "The Minister is obliged to act in a manner consistent with the obligations under international law, specifically the Council of Europe Convention on the transfer of prisoners and the European Convention on Human Rights.

"Having considered those obligations, the clear advice of the Attorney General, and the particular circumstances of the case, it was necessary to accede to Mr Jackson’s application for transfer.

“In doing so, the Minister is satisfied that Mr Jackson can expect to spend many more years in prison, as is just given the horrific nature of the crime he committed and the pain he has caused.”