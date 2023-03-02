Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork

Gardaí probe armed attack on transgender woman in Cork

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a woman on Skehard Road in Blackrock at around 1.30pm on Tuesday. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 02 Mar, 2023 - 20:59
Eoin English

Gardaí are investigating a suspected hate attack on a transgender woman in Cork city during which she was beaten by men armed with a crutch.

The victim, in her 40s, suffered several lacerations to her head and a suspected fractured hand in the violent daytime attack which came just days after a suspected homophobic assault in the city centre.

Members of the city’s trans community say they fear the alleged assault on the transgender woman was “likely fuelled by transphobia”.

Gardaí confirmed they are investigating an alleged assault on a woman on Skehard Road in Blackrock at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, February 21.

The Irish Examiner has confirmed that the victim is a transgender woman.

'Unprovoked attack'

The support group, Gender Rebels Cork, which provides advice and support to people around gender expression and gender identity issues, and which is supporting the victim, said it is “deeply concerned” about the incident in the context of rising violence towards trans people.

“We can confirm that this was an unprovoked attack on a member of our community, who is a transgender woman, and that the attack was very likely fuelled by transphobia. She is staying at an undisclosed place to ensure her safety," it said.

The victim was walking along Skehard Road when a car pulled up and at least two men, one carrying a crutch, confronted her.

She was beaten about the head and body before the men fled the scene in the car. Gardaí arrived quickly and the woman was removed to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have traced the woman's movements and interactions in the minutes before the attack, and it's understood that CCTV footage from retail and business premises will play a key role in their investigation.

Read More

Cork radio newsreader faces nine drugs charges including drug-dealing

More in this section

Sad young woman sitting on the window, watching out Ireland among countries with worst mental health, according to new report
Opening of the Laboratory Medicine Centre Scientists ‘identify genetic variants linked to human fertility’
Call for TV advertisement to counter 'shockingly' low awareness of sepsis Call for TV advertisement to counter 'shockingly' low awareness of sepsis
Gardai#LGBTQ+
<p> Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Flights resume at Dublin Airport after drone activity grounds all planes

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd