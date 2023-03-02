Student protestors disrupt Bertie Ahern conferral saying he 'does not deserve any award'

Masked student protestors interrupted a conferring ceremony for former taoiseach Bertie Ahern and peace campaigner Professor Monica McWilliams at Dublin City University (DCU).

As Mr Ahern approached the podium to address the audience at the Helix Theatre, a small group of protestors wearing white masks stood up in the gallery and shouted: “Bertie Ahern does not deserve any award.”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said he believed the future for Northern Ireland is a positive one but that people need to persevere with peace. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Seemingly reading from a prepared statement, one protestor said he was speaking on behalf of the youth of Ireland and identified the protesters as members of the Connolly Youth Movement.

“We cannot be idle and we cannot let an event like this go ahead unchallenged,” the protestor said. “We are opposed to the celebration,” he continued, before being drowned out by boos from the audience that had begun once people realised what was taking place.

He accused Mr Ahern of being an “architect of the financial crisis” that had a negative impact on young people. The group spoke for less than one minute before they were removed from the auditorium by staff.

As the protest was ongoing, the former taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader stood in silence with his head bowed. When the group was removed the audience gave a standing ovation and Mr Ahern began his speech.

Mr Ahern and Prof. McWilliams were conferred with honorary doctorates by DCU to mark the 25th Anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The President of DCU Dáire Keogh said the two Good Friday Agreement signatories were brave individuals from very different backgrounds who were united in their passion for peace.

"Both are bridge-builders and share an innate ability to bring people together, to find common ground, to make connections. Both played pivotal roles in the creation of the Good Friday Agreement,” he said.

Professor Monica McWilliams at the Helix Theatre to receive her honorary doctorate from Dublin City University. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Opening the ceremony Chancellor of DCU, Bríd Horan, said both Prof. McWilliams and Mr Ahern took significant risks and made great personal sacrifices to achieve peace. "Monica McWilliams and Bertie Ahern had a vision of a different Ireland, free of conflict.

"Both took significant risks and made huge personal sacrifices to ensure that this island could become a more peaceful, prosperous place," Ms Horan said.

Mr Ahern said he believed the future for Northern Ireland is a positive one but that people need to persevere with peace.

"We have had 25 years of peace. Compare the 25 years since that historic Good Friday with the quarter century of bloodshed that preceded it. The difference is between light and dark. In the grind of daily politics, there is understandable frustration that what was hoped for has only been realised partially or occasionally."