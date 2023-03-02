Delivery cyclists turning to food banks in order to survive

Food delivery cyclists and others working in the 'gig economy' are being forced to use food banks because they cannot afford to make ends meet, service providers have said.

Alan Bailey from the Capuchin Centre in Dublin said he is inundated with food delivery workers coming in for meals because they cannot afford food.

Caitríona Twomey of Cork’s Penny Dinners said Deliveroo and other gig economy workers now come into her “starving” and pleading for food.

A Deliveroo worker, called Miguel, told the Irish Examiner he was “struggling” for money and needed extra help with food.

“I am embarrassed, you know. I work very hard but I am here trying to make things go far for me. We are all in here now every day," he said.

“You can look around [the Capuchin Centre], there are six South Americans there, and three more over there. They are here for the food, they are coming all the time.

“The word goes around fast, if there is free food, to help you with your money then you will take it, of course, you will.

We are working but we are not making the money to survive. It is embarrassing for me, nobody wants to come here. Nobody. But I have to, I need the help".

Alan Bailey at the Capuchin Centre in Dublin said: “There are bikes lined up every day the Deliveroo staff need help. We don't judge, and we don't care where you are from but it's not a homeless shelter any more. You can find just about anyone here now."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Penny Dinners in Cork said it is feeding more than 1,300 people a day — a significant increase from the 700-800 people it fed daily this time last year.

Many people coming in hungry are working but need to funnel all their earnings into paying extortionate rents and bills.

“We have about seven or eight [delivery drivers] coming to us,” Ms Twomey said.

“They’re trying to pay the rent, and God love us, they’re starving. We put scones and biscuits on the table, so people don’t have to wait for the meals, and they grab them, they are so hungry.

“They’re so delighted to get their hands on food.

“People coming here are very grateful for what they get and they tell us that without us, they’d starve.”

Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners said every organisation providing for people in need is now feeding gig economy delivery drivers. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Every organisation feeding people in need is now feeding gig economy delivery drivers and the working poor, she said.

“They’re paying so much on rent that every place has them now. It’s a sad sight to see.

“They’re not freeloading; they’re hungry and struggling to pay rent. Some are working through the night and going straight to English class in the morning.

“People may look ok on the outside but on the inside, we’re falling apart.

Deliveroo drivers are paid for each order and amounts vary by distance, and the riders are self-employed.

A Deliveroo spokesperson said: “We know costs for many households are increasing and we're proud to offer flexible work where riders are guaranteed to earn at least the national minimum wage while working with us, and the majority earn significantly more than this.”