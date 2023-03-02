Probe into claims building works damaging badger setts 

An investigation has been launched at the site of a housing development after a local authority received complaints that badger setts are being disturbed by construction works.

Parana Properties Ltd is conducting work at Cornamaddy in Athlone, Co Westmeath after receiving permission to build 98 homes.

However, locals claim the construction will disturb a large population of badgers who have setts in the area and are a protected species.

It comes after an ecology survey carried out last year by another developer marked out four sites with badger setts in the area.

The building works, which are understood to have begun in the past week, are taking place just as the nesting season starts.

From March 1-September 1 it is recommended that vegetation works, tree or hedge cuttings, or site clearance should not take place.

Complaints

A spokesperson for Westmeath County Council said: “We have received complaints and are in the process of assigning a case officer to investigate.

“Please note that, notwithstanding the current application for permission in respect of lands at Cornamaddy, there is also an existing permission in place for development on the lands to which your query appears to relate.

“Planning permission was sought from Westmeath County Council and subsequently granted, on appeal by An Bord Pleanála on August 31, 2015, for the development of housing at Drumaconn, Cornamaddy, Athlone.

“On application, the duration of this permission was subsequently extended up to August 31, 2025.

“In this regard, a ‘commencement notice’ has recently been received by the council in relation to permitted works in association with this permission."

Westmeath County Council said: “The matter is also currently being considered by the National Parks and Wildlife Service who are responsible for issues pertaining to wildlife in Ireland under the Wildlife Act.”

Report

The Cornamaddy Badger Survey Report which was completed on November 6, 2022 and has been seen by the Irish Examiner, is part of a planning application by Marina Quarter Ltd which has not yet been finalised by the council.

The report says “Four sites identified as badger setts were found during the survey. Numerous signs of Badger activity were found. These included several well-established mammal trails that were found throughout the site.

“All active setts must be protected from interference or disturbance by an exclusion zone of 30m (50m during the breeding season-December to June inclusive) within which no machinery or removal of vegetation will take place.

“Light work, such as hand digging or scrub clearance must not take place within 10m of sett entrances. The setts should be clearly marked and the area from which site vehicles are prohibited will be clearly marked by timber post and rail fencing (and appropriate signage) which will allow badgers to move in and out freely.”

One local in the area Ruairí O Leochain said he spoke to the workers and highlighted the badger report.

He said: “The works have started and I read the badger survey I am aware that there has to be a 50-metre set back, this should be completely protected but it isn’t”.