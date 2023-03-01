'Cork is a huge part of us': Sanctuary Runners to lead city's St Patrick's Day parade

The award-winning Sanctuary Runners, who use sport to foster integration, have promised to bring “positive vibes and energy” to Cork’s St Patrick’s Day parade, which is shaping up to be the biggest in years.

And London’s calling for a Cork band, and the broadcaster turned filmmaker behind their latest music video, as part of the UK capital’s St Patrick’s Day festivities.

The Newborn's music video for Winter Sun, directed by radio presenter and filmmaker Killian Pettit, will be played on big screens to over 50,000 people at Trafalgar Square, as part of the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Day Festival on March 12, which will feature a live performance by Sharon Shannon.

Mr Pettit said they were all delighted their video was chosen for screening.

“We made the video on the streets of Cork City, and at various locations around Crosshaven, including the old St Matthew’s church in Templebreedy. It’s lovely to be able to bring our beautiful local scenery to the centre of London,” he said.

It comes as Sanctuary Runners, which was established in Cork five years ago and which uses running and swimming to bring the local community together with migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees in a spirit of solidarity, friendship and respect, was announced as the grand marshal for the city's parade on Wednesday, with more than 100 members from countries all over the world set to lead the parade.

Sanctuary Runners Nomathemba Macala, Angela Flynn, Sharin Pillay and Esmeraldo Tavares.

Sanctuary Runners chief executive Graham Clifford said they were honoured.

“Cork is a huge part of us, and we of Cork so to get this recognition is just amazing.

We believe in positive energy and we'll be bringing that to the streets of Cork on St Patrick's Day."

The parade on March 17 will be the highlight of a four-day St Patrick’s Festival.

Organisers have promised a feast of colour and pageantry with more than 3,500 participants in 55 groups taking part under the theme 'A Century of Stories', with representatives of international communities, sporting, voluntary, community groups and dance schools.

The parade will include large colourful floats from Cork Community Artlink, Cork Puppetry Company and renowned street art company Spraoí, and US marching bands from Florida and Aurora, near Denver in Colorado, are back in the parade for the first time since 2019.

The University of Florida Gator Band, a prestigious college band which performed at the London Olympics opening ceremony, is bringing 350 students to the parade, while this will be the first international performance trip for the teenagers from Grandview High School in Colorado.

The parade will take place on March 17 at 1pm, on the usual route from South Mall to Merchants Quay. It will be streamed live to the world, with Corkonians abroad encouraged to send 'goodwill messages’ to the live stream.

Organised by Cork City Council, the Cork St Patrick’s Festival will take place from March 16 to March 19, showcasing the very best of local culture and tradition.

A range of trad music performances from the Lee Sessions, art, theatre, live music, guided tours, an outdoor market and workshops have been lined up at venues across the city.

Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde invited people to come out and celebrate.

“It’s been a difficult few years, but this month, we move further from the shadows of the recent past with a festival full of celebration and joy,” she said.

Full details are available here.