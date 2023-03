Stormont brake ‘not really a brake’, says DUP MP critical of Sunak’s deal

A key part of Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland is coming under criticism within the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - as they were warned it is the best offer they will get.

The British prime minister is giving the party “time and space” to consider the Windsor Framework, which is hoped will restore powersharing to Stormont after a year-long absence.

Senior DUP MP Sammy Wilson suggested it was “not a great deal”, as the party leadership takes time to consider its formal position on the agreement.

Declining to say whether it would take days or weeks, he told Times Radio: “As long as it takes us to, first of all, look at the substance of the deal rather than the spin which the Government has given.”

He lashed out at the Stormont brake, the mechanism by which the Northern Ireland Assembly can reject changes to EU goods rules.

“The Stormont brake is not really a brake at all. It’s a delaying mechanism.”

In reality, the UK Government would have the final say over whether to veto a law, he said, predicting that it would be reluctant to do so due to being “fearful of the consequences of trade for the rest of the United Kingdom” and “retaliatory action” from the EU.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson .

Mr Wilson, who is the DUP’s chief whip, also condemned the involvement of the King Charles in the finalising of the EU-UK pact, after the monarch controversially met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle on Monday.

“I think first of all it’s really an indication the Government knew this deal was not a great deal and were trying to persuade unionists to accept it on the basis that we have great respect for the monarchy,” Mr Wilson said.

“To use the monarch in the way in which he has been used, I think, is a very, very dangerous thing.”

Mr Wilson joins DUP colleague Ian Paisley in vocally criticising the pact, whereas party leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who won the leadership against the backdrop of division within the DUP, has withheld judgement while consulting colleagues to try and reach a “collective decision”.

Mr Sunak addressed Tory backbenchers at the 1922 Committee in the UK parliament on Tuesday evening after a visit to Northern Ireland in an attempt to shore up support.

Freight check-in sign at the Stena Line terminal at the Port of Belfast.Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He was understood to have told Conservative colleagues he had “spent a lot of time” with DUP leader Mr Donaldson, whose party walked out of Stormont in protest at Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

“And I would just say one thing to you all: we should give him and the DUP time and space,” Mr Sunak said.

“So let’s not pressure them for an instant answer,” he added. “Let’s also remember that the last thing the public want is another Westminster drama.” It was being argued that any resistance to the deal will not result in changes to the framework as reopening an agreement which took months to negotiate is not seen as a workable solution.

With opposition parties offering support, there is little chance of it failing to receive support in the British House of Commons when put to a vote, so the DUP will not be effectively handed a veto over the process.