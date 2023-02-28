Teachers welcome deferral of exam changes which minister will explore further

Plans to hold some exams in fifth year have not been scrapped entirely, the Minister for Education has confirmed, and talks are expected to continue in the coming months.

Norma Foley was speaking following Cabinet where she briefed her colleagues on plans to shelve the move for students entering fifth year this September to sit Leaving Cert Irish and English Paper 1s during the summer of 2024.

Intended as a way to spread the assessment burden, the change was an ‘interim’ measure introduced as part of a wider package of Senior Cycle reforms due to be rolled out in the coming years. However, the minister faced strong opposition from both teachers and students in regard to the move.

On Tuesday, Ms Foley said she had reflected on the views provided by the various education groups.

“It has been the view of many of the partners in education that this particular cohort of students, particularly TY students, have been particularly impacted by covid.

"Bearing in mind that it was a short-term, interim measure, distinct from the main body of Senior Cycle (reform), I’m happy to take the appropriate time to explore that further.”

She added that she is not "timebound" to a decision. "We're taking the next number of months to take a look, to see where we stand."

Both the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) welcomed the plans to defer the change, adding that a “clear educational basis” for holding the exams in fifth year was never presented.

In a joint statement, the teachers’ unions described the reversal as a “welcome development” as they believed the original plan was an “educationally regressive move” that would increase pressure on students.

Teachers are always in favour of positive, coherently-devised change that enhances the education service. However, a clear educational basis for this proposal was never presented.

"In this regard, it is clear that meaningful and continuing engagement and consultation that recognises and acknowledges the voice of the practitioners is required to ensure that future Senior Cycle change is educationally sound and, crucially, does not increase pressure on students.”

Under Senior Cycle reform plans, written exams will eventually be worth no more than 60% of a student’s final grade in every subject. The interim move to spilt up the English and Irish paper, while ‘banking’ marks and adding them to Paper 2 at the end of sixth year, was intended to ease the burden of assessment in the meantime.

However, it attracted strong criticism from teachers who warned it would have unintended consequences for the teaching and learning of both subjects.

Meanwhile, Dr Harold Hislop, former Chief Inspector of the Department of Education, has been appointed to lead the Senior Cycle Redevelopment Programme Delivery Board to oversee reforms.

A Senior Cycle Redevelopment Partners’ Forum is also to be established. This will include representatives of students, parents, teachers, schools, and other relevant organisations, including the inclusion sector.