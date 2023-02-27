Gardaí in contact with Australian intelligence over Irish-Russian woman deemed a 'security risk'

The garda security service is to carry out its own inquiries into Irish citizen Marina Sologub, who has been declared a potential threat to Australia's national security.

But this investigation will depend on information provided by their Australian counterparts about the activities and associations of the Cork student when she was in Ireland.

While the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), in leaks to Australian media, has identified the 39-year-old space industry consultant a potential security risk, no specifics have been given as to the basis of that declaration.

“An Irish citizen has been effectively accused by a foreign power as being a security threat, which could, potentially create a diplomatic incident as it is a very serious allegation,” said one high-level security source.

“In that case, one would expect the Australian agency has done their homework and have clear grounds – but Irish agencies will need to know what those grounds are, if they concern her work in Ireland.”

Sources say there are good policing and intelligence relations with Australia and that they would expect some information to be provided.

But the same sources said that the Garda National Crime & Security Intelligence Service (GNCSIS) would want to “satisfy itself” there are legitimate grounds to investigate Ms Sologub.

This could include contacting her places of work in Ireland — from her time in the Oireachtas, her seven years in the National Space Centre in Cork, and her three years in Gas Networks Ireland and Irish Water.

“No one is going to knock on doors straight away," commented one source.

They will analyse what they receive from Australia and determine is there enough that might potentially be a crime. It really depends on what comes back.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it is assisting in the matter: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case in Australia, further to contact made by the citizen there. The department provides consular assistance to Irish citizens where requested and appropriate.

“The department cannot intervene in matters related to another country’s immigration decisions. Australia’s national security and immigration policies are, of course, matters for the authorities there. As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of any individual matter.”

It is understood that when she flies home that GNCSIS will monitor the flight back and check that she comes through passport control.

They may introduce themselves on her arrival and see if she is willing to talk voluntarily to them, with sources stressing that — unless otherwise informed by information from Australia — they would have no basis to question or detain her.

They will try their best to “keep an eye” on her, but their powers, and resources, may be limited.

The Garda Press Office said it did not comment on named individuals or on matters of national or international security. The Department of Justice had no comment.

The Australian Embassy in Ireland said it did not comment on national security.