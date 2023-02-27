Dozens of vacant pubs to be converted into housing units

Nearly 170 housing units are to be made available as dozens of vacant pubs across the country are to be converted into homes.

In an effort to increase housing provision and reduce the number of vacant properties, the Government extended planning exemptions to commercial properties, including pubs, last January. Under the scheme, which was launched by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, unused properties could be converted into living quarters without the necessity for planning permission.

Making the announcement, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said instead of leaving pubs vacant or derelict “we need to make it easier for them to be brought into productive use”.

The decision to exempt pubs - as well as other commercial premises - came as the Government said it expected to deliver more than 1,300 new tenancies over the next five years under the Housing First initiative, a project aimed at ending long-term homelessness in Ireland.

On Monday, the Department of Housing revealed that local authorities last year received notifications of 260 exempted developments. Fifty-three of these notifications relate to pubs, with the intention to provide a total of 169 homes. Overall, of the 260 notifications received, plans were put forward aimed at providing 665 homes.

Darragh O’Brien said: “These figures show that Government regulations to allow former, vacant pubs be converted into homes without needing planning permission is helping to tackle the problem of vacancy. In just 10 months, the owners of 53 former pubs have notified local authorities of their intention to use this exemption.

“In recent years towns and villages have regrettably seen pubs close their doors for the last time but these exemptions are helping to provide housing, including ‘over the shop’ living in once-vacant spaces. “These conversions are also helping to revitalise our town centres, something the Government is committed to achieving through our ‘Town Centre First’ policy.”

The figures have been published as the department launched the second phase of its national ad campaign to raise awareness of the Government’s vacant property supports. The campaign’s second phase highlights these planning permission exemptions and the Repair and Leasing Scheme.

Commenting on the campaign, the Minister of State for Planning and Local Government, Kieran O’Donnell TD, said: “Right across the country the public are responding to the supports available for turning vacant property into homes.

“Over the next two weeks, we’re going to highlight both the planning permission exemptions for converting vacant commercial property into a home and the Repair and Leasing Scheme."