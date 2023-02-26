Passengers warned of traffic at Dublin airport due to protest

Dublin Airport has warned anyone heading to the airport this afternoon to leave early.
A protest is underway close to the airport roundabout.
In an update, the airport said that traffic is heavy on the roads and advised passengers to allow additional time.
Gardaí are on the scene and the airport said it would provide more updates throughout the afternoon.
A statement from gardaí said: "Gardaí are currently at scene of a protest at the roundabout at Dublin Airport today Sunday 26th February, 2023."