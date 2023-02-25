Sex offender Seán Leamy's inquest up for mention next month

The long-delayed inquest of a prisoner who died a decade ago will be up for mention in Laois next month.

Clare sex offender Seán Leamy was found dead on the floor of his prison cell in the Midlands prison in Portlaoise on February 12, 2013. An autopsy found that the 61-year-old had died of cardiac arrest, precipitated by blunt force trauma to the head and trunk. His injuries included a laceration over his eyebrow and on the back of his head. He also had blood coming from his mouth.

The Irish Examiner revealed that his death still has not gone to a full inquest, even though the garda investigation into his death concluded.

A garda spokesman said that an investigation into his death led to a file being submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions, who directed that there be no prosecution in the case.

According to Laois Coroner’s Office earlier this month, a date had not been set for an inquest into the death.

However, the coroner’s office has now confirmed the case is up for mention at a sitting of the coroner’s court on March 13.

A report on his death by the then Inspector of Prisons, Michael Reilly, highlighted that he had recently been moved to a new landing in the Midlands and was sharing a cell with a younger prisoner, who distilled hooch in the cell.

Following his examination of the death, Mr Reilly stated: “It was totally inappropriate that the deceased, a non smoker who suffered from multiple medical problems including asthma and breathing problems, was accommodated with a prisoner who smoked. It was inappropriate that the deceased, a non drinker in prison, was accommodated with a prisoner who was a known ‘hooch’ distiller.”

Leamy was due for release in October 2016, having been sentenced in May 2012 to six years for sexually abusing five boys over a 27-year period. Leamy had pleaded guilty to 21 counts of indecent assault and sexual assault from 1978 to 2005.

He was also serving a sentence after pleading guilty in January 2012 to 50 charges relating to theft and larceny from Clare County Council, arising out of the sale of graves in Clonlea cemetery in Kilkishen.