Teenager fighting for his life following assault in Dublin

Teenager fighting for his life following assault in Dublin

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 23:02
Eoin English

A teenager is fighting for his life after an assault in Dublin this evening.

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí said they were alerted this evening about a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords at around 7pm.

A man, 19, was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

His condition has been described as critical condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said that a man, aged in his early 20s, has since been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Swords Garda station.

Gardaí there have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 01-666 4700.

Read More

Funeral details announced for Cork Bishop killed in Los Angeles 

More in this section

Remembrance Sunday Johnson declines to say whether he would back a Sunak deal on NI Protocol
Police officer shot in Omagh ‘Exponential increase’ in volume and frequency of protests this year
Brexit Ahern: New British government may be needed to reach Northern Ireland Protocol deal
<p>Bishop O’Connell was found in his home on Hacienda Drive last Saturday after being shot multiple times. A church deacon made the discovery at around 1pm local time after Bishop O’Connell failed to turn up for a meeting. File Picture: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File</p>

Funeral details announced for Cork Bishop killed in Los Angeles 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd