Teenager fighting for his life following assault in Dublin

A teenager is fighting for his life after an assault in Dublin this evening.

A man has been arrested for questioning in connection with the incident and a garda investigation is underway.

Gardaí said they were alerted this evening about a serious assault that occurred on Brookdale Avenue in Swords at around 7pm.

A man, 19, was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital for treatment.

His condition has been described as critical condition.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí said that a man, aged in his early 20s, has since been arrested for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997 and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Swords Garda station.

Gardaí there have appealed to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them on 01-666 4700.