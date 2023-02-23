ToothFaerie toothpaste products recalled amid health concerns

A range of toothpaste products has been recalled over health concerns and consumers have been advised to stop using the products immediately.

The recall of the ToothFaerie brand was issued by both the Health Products Regulatory Authority (Hpra) and the Health Service Executive (Hse).

The products have been deemed unsafe to use as they contain a banned ingredient and bacteria at levels that could cause infection.

It's understood the products are widely available, but the Hpra believes some of the recalled products are still on sale to Irish consumers via the internet or at a local level.

The Hpra previously requested retailers to stop selling the range of toothpastes as they do not meet the requirements of the European Cosmetics Regulations. For example;

The products listed an ingredient that is prohibited from use in cosmetic products — sodium tetraborate (borax) — which may cause damage to the reproductive system which may affect fertility.

One batch was tested and found to contain lead which should also not be used in cosmetics as it can damage fertility, and can cause damage to organs through prolonged or repeated exposure.

Some batches of the product were tested and found to have microbial contamination at levels that may cause infection or irritation.

No assurance was received that a Cosmetic Product Safety Report had been carried out for the products in question. Such safety reports are a legal requirement for all cosmetics on the Irish market in order to protect public health.

Unfounded medical claims are made in the product advertising material.

The HPRA said that, to date, the company has not addressed these safety concerns, and "the products have been deemed non-compliant and unsafe, leading to a recall at consumer level."

Any retailers who have the products in stock are requested to remove them from sale and contact the Hpra at cosmetics@hpra.ie.

'Concerning'

Hpra spokesperson Aoife Farrell has advised the public not to continue to use these products: “It is concerning that the products contain a banned ingredient, and also bacteria, at levels that could cause infection. Our advice is for consumers to immediately stop using these products. These products were possibly purchased at small local retailers, or ordered online, and were available in six different flavours.

"If you are concerned about any medical issues, please contact your GP. Shoppers are also advised not to purchase any of these products, even if they find them available for sale."

The HPRA has issued a reminder to consumers to check the label of all cosmetic products, ensuring they have a valid name and address within the EU printed clearly on the label. This is a legal requirement, and its absence may indicate safety standards have not been met.

Cosmetic products on the market must meet the requirements of Regulation (EC) No. 1223/2009. In Ireland, the market surveillance of cosmetic products is carried out by the Hpra and Hse.

Neither the Hpra nor the Hse has any role in refunds of recalled cosmetic products.