One dead and four seriously injured in three-vehicle collision in Wexford

A man has died and multiple people have been injured following a fatal collision in Wexford yesterday evening.

The crash, which involved two cars and a tractor, occurred at around 7.10pm on the N25 in Ballinaboula.

The driver of one of the vehicles, aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two juvenile female passengers of the vehicle were taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The two male drivers of the other vehicles, aged in their 70s and 30s, were also taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious injuries.

The road is currently closed while a technical examination is carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward, particularly those with camera/dash-cam footage and were travelling along this route between 6:40pm and 7:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.