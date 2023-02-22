Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe

Former GAA player arrested in fraud probe

The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 and can be held for up to 24 hours. File Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 19:55
Mick Clifford and Ann Murphy

Gardaí have arrested a former GAA player who is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money falsely on the basis that he needed cancer treatment. 

It is understood the individual was arrested this afternoon. 

The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 and can be held for up to 24 hours.

The development comes after a series of revelations from a range of people that they had been approached by the former player seeking money. 

One report suggested that up to €250,000 had been handed over to the individual on this basis.

It was reported in the Irish Independent earlier this week that billionaire Denis O’Brien had provided the gardaí with extensive detail on his interactions with the individual, having been approached for money by them. 

Mr O’Brien allegedly handed over large sums of money to this person and also agreed to allow the man use some of his properties.

It is understood that most of those who were approached took the man as his word in terms of his health condition and did not seek proof of it. 

Other business and sporting figures have given similar accounts of their dealings with the former player. 

Some of the sums handed over were in the form of loans and amounts sought and given allegedly vary from a few thousand to up to €100,000.

Two people connected to the GAA told the Irish Examiner this week that they had been asked by the former player for sums of up to €20,000 and one had been told by the former player that it would be repaid and doubled within three months. 

Neither ended up giving the individual concerned any money.

More in this section

Laganside court Inquest into 1997 shooting of GAA official Sean Brown to open in March
NI Executive Formation Bill MPs back Dáithí’s Law on organ donation
The Women of An Garda Siochana - book launch Former commissioner pays tribute to women’s ‘integral’ role as Gardaí
Gardai
SFI-Defence Organisation Innovation Challenge

Drone and satellite project tackling wildfires wins €1m defence funding

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd