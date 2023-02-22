76% rise in number of STIs recorded so far this year

The rate of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) has risen by more than 75% in 2023 so far.

Chlamydia, gonorrhea and genital herpes remain the most viral infections, but the rate of HIV has jumped by nearly 50% year on year.

The latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) data covers week seven of the year (February 12 to February 18) and shows 470 infections reported to the HPSC.

Across Ireland, in the first seven weeks of 2023, 3,201 cases have been notified to the centre, a rise of 76.46% compared to this time in 2022.

Some of the biggest rises reported for week seven of this year were:

1,827 cases of chlamydia compared to 1,079 in 2022 (a jump of 69%);

926 cases of gonorrhea compared to 357 in 2022 (up by 159%);

144 cases of HIV compared to 77 in 2022 (up by 48.05%).

HIV notifications in the report represent the first time each individual has a positive HIV test in Ireland.

This will include people who have their first positive HIV test ever, and those who are living with HIV, having previously had a positive HIV test outside of Ireland.

HSE East, which covers Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare, has recorded more than half of the overall STI cases so far in 2023.

They have been notified of 1,681 of the 3,201 cases, with HSE South (Cork and Kerry) the second-highest rate of infection, at 355 cases.

Those aged between 15 and 29 are responsible for more than 2,000 cases, while one case has been notified to the HPSC of an STI in a person aged under 14.

More men have recorded STIs to the HPSC so far this year than women.

