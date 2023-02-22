Call for stiffer punishments to deter people from flying drones near Dublin Airport

Much stiffer punishments and greater police patrols are needed to stop people flying drones near Dublin Airport, the Opposition have said.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is also facing calls from airlines and Dublin Airport operator Daa to allow the Defence Forces to engage technology to shoot down such drones.

For a fifth time in four weeks, operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for 30 minutes “due to a drone sighting” on Tuesday night and is the latest in a series of interruptions which has seen thousands of passengers endangered and inconvenienced.

Labour Party transport spokesman and Fingal TD Duncan Smith said such activity is illegal and is “highly dangerous” which could see a plane carrying hundreds of people brought down.

It is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of an Irish airport and the incident came on a day when a second person in less than two weeks was charged with flying a drone near Dublin Airport.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Smith said there is a need for a much greater level of patrol around the perimeter by airport police and An Garda Síochána.

“This is not a nuisance, this is really serious which could ultimately lead to a plane crashing. If increased fines are needed and if stronger legislation is needed to prevent this, then the Minister for Transport needs to act,” he said.

The Daa said severe punishments must follow for anyone found guilty. It said the State must consider counter-drone technology for use by the Department of Defence to take down drones that threaten passengers and aircraft activity in such a reckless manner.

Mr Ryan is meeting with the Daa on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing disruption caused by drone activity. However, he said there are not any fool-proof mechanisms that will eradicate the problem, aside from ensuring people are prosecuted.

The seriousness of the problem should not be understated and everything is being done to address the issue, Mr Ryan said.

He said:

This is a really serious issue. It is actually an issue that threatens people's lives because if you have an instance where a drone went into an engine that could bring down a plane.

Aer Lingus has said the recent disruption is unacceptable and concerning. They called for the Plan for Aviation Safety, which addresses the risk of drone infringements, to be progressed as a matter of urgency.

"The severe disruption imposed on passengers, airlines and other stakeholders is unacceptable and measures to address the drone issue must be now expedited in order to prevent any further recurrence of this type of disruption," they said in a statement.

A Ryanair spokesperson said it is unacceptable that more Ryanair flights and hundreds of passengers have again suffered disruptions and delays as Dublin Airport closed for a fifth time in four weeks due to Mr Ryan’s failure to take any action to prevent drone disruptions at Dublin Airport.

“As always Minister Ryan promises stronger enforcement measures but delivers nothing,” the airline said.

“Mr Ryan should explain why other EU Airports have effective drone prevention measures in place but Dublin keeps being disrupted while he is asleep on the job. Sadly, our Transport Minister is all talk and no action when it comes to drone disruptions,” Ryanair said.