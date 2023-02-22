Eamon Ryan to meet Dublin Airport Authority over drone disruptions

The transport minister has said he is meeting with the Dublin Airport Authority (daa) this morning to discuss the ongoing disruption caused by drone activity.

Eamon Ryan said there are not any fool-proof mechanisms that will eradicate the problem, aside from ensuring people are prosecuted.

Mr Ryan is facing mounting pressure to do something to stop drone closures at Dublin Airport following more disruption at the airport last night.

The seriousness of the problem should not be understated and everything is being done to address the issue, the minister said.

"This is a really serious issue. It is actually an issue that threatens people's lives because if you have an instance where a drone went into an engine that could bring down a plane," he said.

For the fifth time in four weeks, the daa had to suspend flight operations due to drone disruptions.

The stoppage lasted half an hour between 8.22pm and 8.52pm but there were no flight diversions.

The daa says the State must consider counter-drone technology and severe punishments for anyone found guilty.

Aer Lingus has said the recent disruption is unacceptable and concerning.

They called for the Plan for Aviation Safety, which addresses the risk of drone infringements, to be progressed as a matter of urgency.

"The severe disruption imposed on passengers, airlines and other stakeholders is unacceptable and measures to address the drone issue must be now expedited in order to prevent any further recurrence of this type of disruption," they said in a statement.

Ryanair said last night's incident caused multiple delays and disrupted hundreds of passengers. The airline accused Mr Ryan of being asleep on the job.