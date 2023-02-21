Drone activity temporarily halts flights at Dublin Airport

All flights at Dublin Airport were temporarily suspended on this evening following drone activity in the area.
A post on the airport’s Twitter feed shortly before 9pm said: “Due to illegal drone activity in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, all flight operations are currently suspended.”
A message sent out some minutes later said: “Flight operations at Dublin Airport have now resumed after a suspension of 30 minutes.”
A third message from the airport said: “We would remind drone users that it is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of the airport.
“Severe punishments must follow for anyone found guilty.”
This is the latest in a series of drone incidents at Ireland’s biggest airport in recent weeks.
There were several days of disruption to flights earlier this month.
Two people have faced court this month accused of disrupting flights at Dublin Airport by flying a drone.
Irish Government ministers have vowed to tackle the recurring issue.