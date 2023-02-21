Ukraine's ambassador to Ireland calls for Russia to be recognised as ‘terrorist state’

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has called on the Oireachtas to recognise Russia as a “terrorist state”.

Speaking to the Foreign Affairs committee just days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Larysa Gerasko thanked the State for opening its borders to Ukrainian refugees.

Ireland is providing accommodation to tens of thousands Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homes in the past 12 months.

Ms Gerasko attended the committee to give an update on the Russian invasion of her country.

She said: “Let me, on behalf of the people of Ukraine, extend the words of appreciation for Ireland’s unwavering support that we are receiving at this unprecedented and challenging time for our country and our people.

“In three days, Ukraine will mark one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of our country.

“The only reason for this unprovoked aggression was the Russian state and its leadership’s imperial and expansionist ambitions.

“Russia continues to deny our legitimacy as a sovereign state and retains its goal to destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation.”

The ambassador said the Russian actions had led to a refugee crisis, with millions of Ukrainians having been displaced.

She said: “In this respect we are very grateful to Ireland for being one of the first to open its borders to the Ukrainians, providing temporary protection to tens of thousands of them, as well as accommodation, access to education and healthcare, language courses and many other things. Thank you for that.”

The ambassador continued: “Russia is obviously a terrorist state and we call on the Oireachtas to recognise it in a corresponding motion.

“Also every Russian war criminal must be punished. The establishment of a special tribunal will enable Russia’s political and military leadership to be prosecuted for the gravest crime, the crime of aggression.

“And we call on Ireland to support its establishment.”

Ms Gerasko concluded: “We will not accept peace at any cost.

“We will not agree to anything which keeps Ukrainian territories occupied and puts our people at the aggressor’s mercy.

“Russia must be stopped now because appeasing the aggressor will lead to more atrocities elsewhere.

“On one hand Russia pretends to be ready for peace talks, on the other it keeps ramping up its efforts on the battlefield in an attempt to turn the tide of war in its favour.

“Ukraine reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraws all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine and calls for a cessation of hostilities.

“This war must end with the triumph of international law and the UN charter. Justice must be restored for Ukraine, Europe and the whole world.”

Foreign Affairs Committe chair Charles Flanagan said the people of Ireland were unwavering in support of Ukraine (Niall Carson/PA)

Committee chair Charles Flanagan assured the ambassador of the unwavering support for her country from people in Ireland.

He said: “We are very keen here as a parliamentary committee to reassure your government and your people of our support and solidarity, and the importance of your engagement this afternoon shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Sinn Fein TD John Brady added: “It is a harrowing anniversary.

“It is hard to believe that it is nearly one year on from the full illegal invasion by Russia into Ukraine.”