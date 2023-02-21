Garda numbers cut by 25% in 'besieged' Ballyfermot station 

Garda numbers have dropped by more than 25% in the past 10 years in Ballyfermot Garda Station, which is battling renewed attacks against gardaí and “terrifying” levels of antisocial behaviour.

Figures show that strength of the station has fallen from 93 gardaí in 2012 to 69 at the end of 2022.

It comes as investigations continue into a trail of destruction caused by a 50-60-strong marauding gang — including more than 10 scrambler drivers — along a main road in Ballyfermot, south west Dublin, on Monday.

In an incident caught on mobile phones and circulated online, a mob attacked two gardaí, leaving one with head injuries after a missile was thrown at him. His partner drew his baton to keep the assailants at bay.

The gardaí had intervened when a woman was struck by a scrambler at a pedestrian crossing. They went to seize the scrambler when the group turned on them and forcibly retrieved the bike.

The injured garda suffered concussion, was hospitalised, and is now off work.

A number of cars were also damaged, including two Garda vehicles, as the scrambler bikes drove on both sides of Kylemore Road.

They tore up the grass centre of the main roundabout, in front of the local church and a short distance from the Garda station.

The group, mostly believed to be from the Cherry Orchard area, engaged in the crime spree as a violent “send-off” for a youth who died suddenly last week and whose funeral was on Monday.

Residents 'under siege'

Sinn Féin councillor for Ballyfermot, Daithí Doolan, said: “The level of destruction on the green in front of the church never happened before."

"Residents along Kylemore felt under siege, they were terrified. I think the gardaí were overwhelmed.”

An analysis of Garda figures shows numbers at Ballyfermot Station dropped from 93 in 2012 to 85 in 2018. In 2019, they fell again to 77 and last year dropped to 69.

“That 25% cut to Garda numbers mirrors the cut in funding to the local drug task force, local mental health services, and youth services,” said Mr Doolan.

He said there had been too many promises from ministers, including Justice Minister Helen McEntee who visited last November, but said those promises were “gathering dust”, when action was needed.

“We don’t want to see a return to the dark days of last year,” he said.

This community is tethering on the edge and, I fear, without a plan that is properly resourced, it could tip over the edge.”

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) joined calls from the Garda Representative Association for the Government to act on violence towards gardaí.

"We are fast building into a society where this is going to become normalised,” AGSI general secretary Antoinette Cunningham told RTÉ Radio. “We do not want to find ourselves in a situation where a member is fatally injured."

The GRA is due to meet Justice Minister Simon Harris next Monday where it will press its demand for a special task force on violence against gardaí, morale, and resignations.