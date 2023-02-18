'Right-wing groups don't speak for us,' say 20,000 marchers

The far right is outnumbered by support for an Ireland open to all, a crowd estimated by organisers at over 20,000 heard this afternoon.

Marchers from around Ireland including Clare and Belfast walked through Dublin chanting: “Kick the racists out the door” and “Whose streets? Our streets” accompanied by music, dogs and young children.

This follows protests outside direct provision centres and frustration boiling over at the housing crisis which some groups have linked to the supports given to refugees.

A group of friends from Clare and Limerick travelled in cars and buses to join the march. Kieran Burke, Ennis, carried a sign reading: “From the Shannon to the Sea, Keep the Banner Fascist-free”.

“There is a responsibility on a lot of people to turn up to these things, and show that there’s voices against some of the protests that you’re seen in migrant centres, and direct provision centres,” he said.

He added: “I’ve seen some flags where these right-wing groups are saying they speak for the 90% and it’s not true. You just have to look around you here.”

Dot Liddy and Anton travelled from Wicklow. She said while there was a lot of talk about undocumented coming into Ireland, there is more understanding for undocumented Irish in New York.

Activists from the Pat Finucane Centre in Northern Ireland also marched. “To us racism is just a reverse side of sectarianism, of hatred of foreigners,” one man said. “We’ve seen it in the North. We’re Irish, so obviously we are opposed to what is happening here with the anti-migrant protests. You don’t blame the people at the bottom of the ladder for what other people haven’t done.”

Many of the marchers were from Dublin, including Jesse Jones, Tallaght, who carried a pink sequined sign reading: 'Live, Laugh, Hate Fascism'.

She said: “I’m proud to be on this march today, I think it is very frightening what is happening in Ireland and Dublin at the moment with the rise of the fascist right, and the fear-mongering in local communities.” She called for the Government to address the “unequal society” of today.

Aeva May, 20, was there with her young brother, and said: “I think it is really important that people my age who are going to be coming into power and have opinions that they really come out show that we care. We have to do our part.”

Many marchers carried Irish-language signs, including Lily May from Swords, walking with her family. “I love the language and we need to be supportive of other people and remember these far-right groups are trying to take away the Irish language. They’re trying to turn it into something that its not,” she said.

Singer Christy Moore at the Ireland For All Solidarity March at the Custom House. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Among the many NGOs marching was Action Aid. CEO Karol Balfe said: “We think today is a moment to express solidarity, and it is so important that we recognise people have a right to international protection. It is terrifying for people to have protests outside their house.” Speakers from the stage estimated the crowd at over 20,000 with one suggesting it could be as many as 25,000. Black & Irish founder Leon Diop said: “It’s been amazing to see so many people coming from all walks of life here. To the far right, I want to say this – you are out-numbered.” Right-wing groups have preyed on frustrations at the housing crisis, he said: “That is wrong, it is the Government’s fault and we need to have that fixed.”

Traveller activist Rose Mary Maughan said people came to build an Ireland they could have pride in. “Together we hold the power, together we can turn Ireland around,” she called.

Emer O’Neill, who recently highlighted racism in Tommy Tiernan’s comedy routine, said: “For every negative word that is said to you, it is diminished, it is erased, it is eradicated when you see the support that is here.” Activist and academic Ailbhe Smyth told the rally the large turnout sent out a "huge message" to government.

She said: "Ireland For All is a broad 32-county coalition of activists, grassroots and community groups, NGOs, political parties, trade unions, we are all in this coalition together.

"We are here to stand up against the hatred and disinformation being spewed out by far-right extremists.

Darragh Adelaide from Clondakin at the Ireland For All Solidarity March at the Gardan of Remembrance. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Solidarity TD for Cork North Central Mick Barry said: “Refugees and migrants are not the blame for the housing crisis, that’s the landlords and vulture funds.” Labour leader Ivana Bacik, the Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett urged the crowd to separate migrants from problems in communities and channel their anger.

Sinn Fein TD Daithi Doolan said: “You’ve a right to be angry, angry at the housing crisis, the cost of living crisis, the healthcare crisis, but that crisis is not the fault of asylum seekers.”