Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry

A security alert in under way in Derry following an incident in which armed and masked men attempted to hijack a car.

Police are in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area of the city on Saturday.

It follows the report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area at approximately 9.35pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

“The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm.

“The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground.

“The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large-scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.”