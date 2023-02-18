Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry

Security alert follows attempted hijacking in Derry
The PSNI have appealed for information following a report of an attempted hijacking in Londonderry (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 18 Feb, 2023 - 15:44
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A security alert in under way in Derry following an incident in which armed and masked men attempted to hijack a car.

Police are in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious device in the Corrody Road area of the city on Saturday.

It follows the report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park area at approximately 9.35pm on Friday.

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

“The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm.

“The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground.

“The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large-scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.

“Our investigation is under way and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who noticed any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1988 17/02/23.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage which can assist to dial 101 also.”

More in this section

Russian invasion of Ukraine Anti-racism rally in support of migrants to be held in Dublin
Third of doctors who complete specialist medical training in Ireland moved abroad Third of doctors who complete specialist medical training in Ireland moved abroad
INMO to ballot for industrial action due to 'unsafe' staff numbers INMO to ballot for industrial action due to 'unsafe' staff numbers
hijackingPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Protesters at the Ireland For All Solidarity March leaving Parnell Square. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Thousands take to streets as 'Ireland for All' solidarity march takes place in Dublin

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.291 s